Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8661460

Title Residential Counselor

Salary $15.27 - $21.06 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will provide individual, group, and family counseling and other residential counseling. Administer and deliver education programs in accordance with treatment plan. Must hold a valid Counselor Intern (CI) certification. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6662131

Title Pressure Valve Technician III

Salary $28.00 - $32.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will support Valve Tech I & II assemble, test, and troubleshoot valves and other equipment. Assist in calibration of measurement equipment in accordance with quality procedures. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Must be able to travel and have a clean driving record. Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3609096

Title Insulation Installer

Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience required. Will install insulation in new construction residential and commercial projects. Ability to work with batt, roll, or blown insulation materials. Must be willing to work in various climate conditions. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Occasional Saturday work may be required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 8633178

Title Instrument Fitter

Salary $24.00 - $27.00 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will prepare and permanently install measuring instrumentation and its associate components at a petrochemical construction project. Must have extensive knowledge and experience of materials, methods, and tools involved in the construction.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8660165

Title Recreation Specialist Supervisor

Salary $12.95 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will oversee and direct lifeguard training, in-service training and CPR/First Aid Classes. Will assume responsibility for planning, coordinating and execution of programs and special events, as well as supervise staff within the sports and aquatics programs. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

