This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8619791

Title Telecommunications Operator

Salary $12.17 - $13.29 Hour

Qualifications High school or General Education Development (GED) required. Ability to type 30 wpm; employer will test skills. Previous dispatching experience helpful but not required. Must obtain telecommunications certification within one year of employment. Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing with attention to detail in documentation and presentation. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships and to communicate with department personnel, city employees and the public. Operate emergency dispatch equipment at response center.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 5288890

Title Home-Based Satellite TV Tech/Installer

Salary $14.25 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications High school or General Education Development (GED) required; college or technical/vocational school a plus. Must possess a valid Texas driver’s license with a driving record that meets employer safety standards. Basic computer required. Ability to stand for long periods of time on a ladder, lift over 70 lbs at times and crawl into small spaces work in all climates. Strong customer services skills required. Responsible for installing satellite equipment, ensuring a quality broadband internet connection and educating our customers on satellite services.

Location Bishop, Texas

Job Number 7280149

Title Class A CDL Driver

Salary $15.00 - $17.00 Hour

Qualifications Two year truck driving work experience required. Must have Class A CDL (commercial driver’s license). Drive tractor-trailer truck for freight shipping and trucking company and transport plastics within the manufacturing plant.

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 3646569

Title Industrial Insulator Journeyman

Salary $17.00 - $25.00 Hour

Qualifications Industrial Insulator Journeyman with four years of industrial experience required. Must have experience in cold insulation, advance jacketing, layout techniques, measures, cut and install insulation per the drawing. Must follow directions and all safety rules. Must adhere HR policies and procedures. Class C driver’s license required. Apply, remove and repair insulation equipment.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3645920

Title Parts/Clerk Driver

Salary $16.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications High school or General Equivalency Development (GED) required. Two years warehousing or related material moving work experience required. Class C Driver’s license required to make deliveries using company vehicle. Read maps and follow written and verbal geographic directions to delivery sites. Verify the contents of inventory loaded using shipping papers. Load and unload trucks. Pull parts for compressors and engines ordering parts and delivering items to customers.

