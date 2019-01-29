CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5398895

Title CDL Driver

Salary $15.00 - $19.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience. Will operate yard truck to assist with terminal related transportation and with pre-staging of cargo. Must be able to work (flexible hours) extended hours including nights, overtime, weekends and holidays. Must have a valid TWIC card. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3652595

Title Crane Operator

Salary $17.00 - $26.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate ship's gear crane equipment for loading and discharge of cargo/containers into and from vessels. Will work with forklift basket to place/remove hooks or strapping used to lift containers, pipes and cargo. Must be able to work (flexible hours) extended hours including nights, overtime, weekends and holidays. Must have a valid TWIC card.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3655223

Title Heavy Equipment Operator

Salary $18.00 - $28.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate a variety of heavy motorized equipment, front end loaders, and graders. Must be able to work above ground on scaffolds and below ground in ditches, and confined spaces. Background check and drug screening will be conducted.

Location Refugio, Texas

Job Number 8708115

Title Certified Technician

Salary $35.00 - $40.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will diagnose and repair vehicles to meet manufacturers' performance specifications. PDI new vehicles, and perform inspection on pre-owned vehicles to place on sales lot. ASE Certification preferred. Clean driving record required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 6698478

Title Pipefitter

Salary $20.00 Hour + Per Diem

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will lay out, assemble, install, or maintain pipe systems, pipe supports, or related hydraulic or pneumatic equipment. Will provide skilled and semi-skilled welding and related services in construction offshore, power and gas processing company. Must pass physical exam and drug screening.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.