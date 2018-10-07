Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 7307114

Title Roustabout

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications No previous Experience required. Will perform a variety of services on rig locations. Will wash mud/oil-based mud tanks, put up tarps, drift/tally pipe, pump and burn jobs. Must be able to push/pull minimum of 50 lbs. Must pass drug screening test. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7307251

Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Salary $15.52 - $25.44 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform maintenance and repair on all diesel and gas engines, transmissions, A/C systems, electrical and electronic components, hydraulic and air brakes, and large water pumps. Valid Class B - Commercial Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7306526

Title Financial Technician

Salary $33,394.00 - $43,414.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will provide account maintenance requiring a basic understanding of accounting systems and policies as well as examine documents for accuracy, adequacy and compliance with existing regulations.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 3579270

Title Branch Manager

Salary $28,000.00 - $32,000.00 Year +Benefits +Bonuses

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will direct and coordinate financial activities of workers in a branch office. Will process complex time sensitive data and information from multiple sources, make decisions and communicate actions. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 5284589

Title CDL Driver

Salary $13.00 - $17.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck in local area. May be required to unload truck or help others with loading or unloading. Must be able to pass physical and drug screening. Must have ability to operate forklift. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.

