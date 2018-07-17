Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 8650806

Title Sales Account Manager

Salary $41,000.00 - $44,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for up-selling and fulfillment/replenishment of company products at assigned accounts. Will be focused on execution and merchandising. Maintain accurate sales records, special reports on promotional activity, competitive sales and space allocations. Must be able to lift, push, and pull a minimum of 50 pounds repeatedly. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6659644

Title Maintenance Technician

Salary $12.63 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform a variety of facility and equipment repairs and maintenance activities at multiple sites. Will handle preventive building maintenance and install items and/or system components of a complex nature. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8650882

Title Facility Maintenance Engineer

Salary $13.70 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelors Degree required. Will serve as a liaison between departments and technical professionals to establish or review plan design objectives, align resources, determine project scope and ensure work complies with local, state and federal laws and codes. TWIC card required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 6660393

Title Payroll Clerk

Salary $13.50 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will compile payroll data to complete payroll cycles and maintain records. Prepare and issue paychecks. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 5340356

Title Executive Secretary

Salary $2556.67 Month

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, handling information requests, and performing clerical functions. May also train and supervise clerical staff. Knowledge of courtroom procedures; criminal justice system, and legal terminology required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

