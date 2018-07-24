Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5342778

Title Asset Manager

Salary $30.00 - $35.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will direct and make recommendations on valve repair, machining and diagnosis services. Will work at the plant site to execute low complexity repairs, provide diagnosis and general troubleshooting assistance as required. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6657585

Title HVAC Technician

Salary $20.00 - $30.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assess and troubleshoot HVAC commercial and residential air conditioning & heating equipment. Repair or replace defective equipment, components, or wiring. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8653516

Title Machinist

Salary $15.00 - $17.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a Bachelors Degree required. Will set up, adjust, or operate basic or specialized machine tools used to perform precision machining operations. Must be able to operate engine lathes, turret lathes, mills and radial drills.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 8652180

Title Painter/Framer

Salary $16.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform variety of tasks involving duties on construction projects as well as erect scaffolding, shoring, and braces. Background check will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 7226493

Title Equipment Operator II

Salary $12.17 - $13.69 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate heavy motorized equipment used in Street Dept. Perform all activities relating to maintenance, repair and construction of streets, drainage and alley operations. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License required.

