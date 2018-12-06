This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6650392

Title CNC Operator/Programmer

Salary $23.00 - $30.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will plan machining by studying work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications, orthographic drawings, reference planes, locations of surfaces, and machining parameters; interpreting geometric dimensions and tolerances (GD&T).

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 8640539

Title High School Electrical Instructor

Salary $37.00 Hour

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and Two (2) years College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will teach or instruct vocational or occupational NCCER curriculum. Candidate must be a licensed electrician. Must be able to pass a drug screen and background check. NCCER Instructor Certification Training Program (ICTP) course required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 5330206

Title Construction Laborer

Salary $15.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform tasks involving physical labor at commercial construction sites. Must pass background check. Must have own reliable transportation. Valid Class – C Standard Driver's License required.

Location Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 3584563

Title Structural Welder

Salary $28.00 - $30.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will position, align, fit, and weld parts to form complete units or subunits, following blueprints and layout specifications Must be able to pass equipment test and visual observation of operating equipment. NCCCO certification required. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 3584933

Title Landscaping Laborer

Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications No prior Experience required. Will maintain property grounds using hand or power tool equipment. Will follow planned landscaping designs to determine where to lay sod, sow grass, or plant flowers or foliage. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

