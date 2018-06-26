This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 3585459

Title School Counselor

Salary $49,789.00 - $71,666.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a Master’s Degree required. Will plan, implement, and evaluate a comprehensive developmental guidance and counseling program at assigned campus. Counsel students to fully develop each student’s academic, career, personal, and social abilities and address the needs of special population students. Valid Texas school counselor certificate required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3586511

Title Fire Suppression Technician

Salary $28.00 - $38.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will conduct service calls, systems testing and inspections to prescribed standards. Perform on-site emergency troubleshooting and repair of fire sprinkler systems. Identify code and non-conformance issues May also install fire sprinkler systems. NICET licensing or other fire certifications preferred. Valid Class C - Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3587037

Title Resort Maintenance Technician

Salary $13.00 - $16.00 +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will keep equipment operational, systems and building ready for use by completing preventive maintenance schedules; maintaining maintenance records; following policies and procedures; completing repairs and installing replacement parts. Must be able to push up to 50lbs and lift up to 20lbs.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 7302752

Title Office Manager

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will answer phones & emails, hosting activities including fundraising and outreach events, updating company presence on social media, coordinating the dissemination of information, developing and implementing filing systems, schedule payments of bills and utilities. Required to work weekends and holidays.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 8639318

Title Sheet Metal Journeyman

Salary $30.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment. Will operate soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts and smooth out seams and joints of burred surfaces. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII