Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 6646363

Title CDL Driver

Salary $34,000.00 - $47,000 Year

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a vacuum and/or flatbed truck to deliver product in local area. Will perform all job-related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License with Tanker Endorsement required.

Location Robstown, Texas

Job Number 8638498

Title Cook Supervisor

Salary $13.72 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for preparing, scheduling, and quality assurance of all foods and supplies. Monitors and maintains accurate production records. Will fill out the pre-preparation and inventory pull sheets before each meal.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 5327340

Title Mobile Mechanic

Salary $22.00 - $24.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for maintaining and repairing fleet vehicles, diagnosing vehicle mechanical issues, managing parts inventory, accurately charging parts and labor work orders and performing all other maintenance duties as assigned. Valid Class – C Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 7293952

Title Inventory Coordinator II

Salary $17.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will support the warehouse and yard activities by maintaining the inventory control system and assisting with procuring inventory, special orders and distributing materials and parts to requestors. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License.

Location Falfurrias, Texas

Job Number 3584260

Title Program Advocate

Salary $35,000.00 - $42,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be responsible for assisting with short-term crisis intervention, information and referrals. Coordinate and collaborate with local community agencies and other victim advocacies. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

