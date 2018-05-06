This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Alice, Texas
Job Number 6646363
Title CDL Driver
Salary $34,000.00 - $47,000 Year
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a vacuum and/or flatbed truck to deliver product in local area. Will perform all job-related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver’s License with Tanker Endorsement required.
Location Robstown, Texas
Job Number 8638498
Title Cook Supervisor
Salary $13.72 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for preparing, scheduling, and quality assurance of all foods and supplies. Monitors and maintains accurate production records. Will fill out the pre-preparation and inventory pull sheets before each meal.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 5327340
Title Mobile Mechanic
Salary $22.00 - $24.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Responsible for maintaining and repairing fleet vehicles, diagnosing vehicle mechanical issues, managing parts inventory, accurately charging parts and labor work orders and performing all other maintenance duties as assigned. Valid Class – C Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Beeville, Texas
Job Number 7293952
Title Inventory Coordinator II
Salary $17.00 - $18.00 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will support the warehouse and yard activities by maintaining the inventory control system and assisting with procuring inventory, special orders and distributing materials and parts to requestors. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License.
Location Falfurrias, Texas
Job Number 3584260
Title Program Advocate
Salary $35,000.00 - $42,000.00 Year +Benefits
Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be responsible for assisting with short-term crisis intervention, information and referrals. Coordinate and collaborate with local community agencies and other victim advocacies. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
