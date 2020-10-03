CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Tuesday and that means it's time now for our weekly Hot Jobs report brought to you by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Sinton, Texas
Job Number 13949726
Title Data Entry Clerk
Salary $42,500 Year
Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Experience with Microsoft Office products such as Excel & Word required. Reviews and processes exemption applications for accuracy. Assist taxpayers with general questions. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 14020055
Title Customer Service Rep
Salary $14.37 - $23.42 Hour
Qualifications One (1) year prior experience preferred. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Provides information to customers regarding bus schedules, routes, passes and RTA programs. Sells bus passes and balances cash drawer at end of day. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 14015650
Title Capital Improvements Manager
Salary $47,702.00 - $67,940 Year
Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. Bachelor’s degree required. The primary function is to initiate, expedite, facilitate, monitor and assist with budget development of capital improvement projects. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 14015358
Title Part-Time Digital Services Librarian
Salary $13.96 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior work experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Assist with technical aspects of library networks. Performs routine repairs, daily troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance; conducting internal compliance checks to ensure adherence to staff computer polices; performs annual system hardware and software inventory to insure coverage under the maintenance agreement contracts. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 14015753
Title Sanitation Foreman
Salary $16.50 - $18.03 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for overseeing work crews, delegating assignments and enforcing safety protocols. Performs other duties as required for the daily operation of the division/department. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.