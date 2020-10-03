CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Tuesday and that means it's time now for our weekly Hot Jobs report brought to you by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 13949726

Title Data Entry Clerk

Salary $42,500 Year

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Experience with Microsoft Office products such as Excel & Word required. Reviews and processes exemption applications for accuracy. Assist taxpayers with general questions. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14020055

Title Customer Service Rep

Salary $14.37 - $23.42 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior experience preferred. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Provides information to customers regarding bus schedules, routes, passes and RTA programs. Sells bus passes and balances cash drawer at end of day. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 14015650

Title Capital Improvements Manager

Salary $47,702.00 - $67,940 Year

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. Bachelor’s degree required. The primary function is to initiate, expedite, facilitate, monitor and assist with budget development of capital improvement projects. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 14015358

Title Part-Time Digital Services Librarian

Salary $13.96 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior work experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Assist with technical aspects of library networks. Performs routine repairs, daily troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance; conducting internal compliance checks to ensure adherence to staff computer polices; performs annual system hardware and software inventory to insure coverage under the maintenance agreement contracts. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 14015753

Title Sanitation Foreman

Salary $16.50 - $18.03 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for overseeing work crews, delegating assignments and enforcing safety protocols. Performs other duties as required for the daily operation of the division/department. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.