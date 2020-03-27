CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time now for our weekly Hot Jobs report brought to you by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14035179

Title Bookkeeper/Accounting Clerk

Salary $12.00 - $15.00 Hour, Depends on Experience

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. At least two (2) years of college required. Must be knowledgeable in accounting. Perform some accounts receivable but more accounts payable. Reconcile books, compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14035112

Title Landscaper

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications Employer is willing to train. Operate commercial lawn equipment for mowing, trimming, watering, digging, spreading dirt, and raking, mulching, loading and unloading materials. Lifting requirements up to 40 lbs regularly. Foreman provides transportation to jobsite. Criminal record may make ineligible for hire.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 14031017

Title Educational Diagnostician

Salary $24.46 - $33.07 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. Master’s degree from accredited university required. Must have valid Texas teaching and Diagnostician certificates. Implement the special education assessment process. Assess the educational, learning styles, and program needs of students referred to special education services. Provide diagnostic information and work cooperatively with instructional personnel to provide the most appropriate instructional programs for students with disabilities.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13935404

Title Crane Operator

Salary $34.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior experience required. Must have an active NCCCO (National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators). Valid Texas driver’s license required. Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13994946

Title Carpenter

Salary $15.00 - $17.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience required. Responsible for forming, bracing and securing structure forms. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.