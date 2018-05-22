This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 3060117

Title Machinist

Salary $12.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will learn the machining skills necessary to effectively set-up and run a CNC lathe or mill. Must have the ability to assemble and test products in various items for oil and gas use, as well as operate materials handling equipment including hoists, and forklifts. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 6644217

Title Education Coordinator

Salary $15.00 - $17.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will schedule education groups and process related paperwork including confirmations, evaluations, and certificates. Will teach various education classes when needed and work with and train the volunteer educators. Valid Class - C Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 7291564

Title RN/Case Management

Salary $30.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and Two (2) years College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. Must be a registered RN in Texas. Valid Class – C Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Portland, Texas

Job Number 6644374

Title Rigger

Salary $27.00 - $31.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will control the movement of heavy equipment through narrow openings or confined spaces. Signal or verbally direct workers engaged in hoisting and moving loads to ensure the safety of workers and materials. NCCER Intermediate or Advanced certifications required.

Location Portland, Texas

Job Number 8633178

Title Instrument Fitter

Salary $24.00 - $27.00 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will prepare and permanently install measuring instrumentation and its associated components at a petrochemical construction project. Must have extensive tubing bending and installation experience.

