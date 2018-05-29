This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 5325712

Title Welding Faculty Instructor

Salary $40,000.00 Year

Qualifications No prior Experience and an Associate’s Degree required. Will work with students in eliciting talents and abilities; work toward academic excellence while being able to solve practical problems and, deal with variables in teaching and learning situations with limited standardization. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 3582802

Title District Supervisor

Salary $47,476.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be responsible for managing all facets of 20-30 part-time merchandising staff. Counsel merchandisers when performance warrants it and deal with employee issues as they arise. Must have the ability to be flexible and adapt to an ever changing work environment. Valid Class - C Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 5326205

Title CDL Driver

Salary $21.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive a vacuum truck as well as back end dump and wench truck. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class – A Commercial Driver’s License with Tanker and HazMat Endorsements required.

Location Gregory, Texas

Job Number 5322917

Title Journeyman Insulator

Salary $24.00 - $25.00 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will fabricate and install aluminum, galvanized, stainless steel and PVC jacketing for various types of vessel and equipment. Layout fabrication, and installation procedures and securements. Must have knowledge of working with various types of pipes and fitting jackets.

Location Bishop, Texas

Job Number 3579586

Title Lab Technician

Salary $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform analytical computations and complete documentation of results. May help coordinate movement of materials and equipment to work locations and sets up work site. Job may require moderate to heavy lifting.

