CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
Job Number 14065510
Title Cook
Salary $14.47 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications One (1) year prior experience required. Food handler’s permit required upon hire. Prepare nutritious meals according to established menu for both congregate and home-based senior community service participants. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.
Job Number 14065524
Title Custodian
Salary $14.48 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Six (6) months prior experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) preferred. Keep county facilities clean and orderly by performing custodial duties. Driving record will be checked. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.
Job Number 14052701
Title Certified Home Health Aide
Salary $12.00 Hour
Qualifications Prior experience desired. Must be certified home health aide. Responsible for observing patients, report and documents observation. Criminal record will be checked.
Job Number 14068554
Title Direct Support Professional I
Salary $2,312.84 - $2,769.08 Month
Qualifications Six (6) months prior experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Help people with intellectual disabilities achieve their goals. This includes routine and emergency care, treatment and training in various settings. Criminal record will be checked. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.
Location: Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 14058030
Title Shift Manager
Salary $10.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Prior experience in restaurant, retail or hospitality preferred. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for food safety, inventory management, daily maintenance and cleanliness of establishment, managing crew, scheduling, training and quality of food provided.
