Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14065510

Title Cook

Salary $14.47 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year prior experience required. Food handler’s permit required upon hire. Prepare nutritious meals according to established menu for both congregate and home-based senior community service participants. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14065524

Title Custodian

Salary $14.48 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) months prior experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) preferred. Keep county facilities clean and orderly by performing custodial duties. Driving record will be checked. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14052701

Title Certified Home Health Aide

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications Prior experience desired. Must be certified home health aide. Responsible for observing patients, report and documents observation. Criminal record will be checked.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14068554

Title Direct Support Professional I

Salary $2,312.84 - $2,769.08 Month

Qualifications Six (6) months prior experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Help people with intellectual disabilities achieve their goals. This includes routine and emergency care, treatment and training in various settings. Criminal record will be checked. Class C-Texas driver’s license required.

Location: Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 14058030

Title Shift Manager

Salary $10.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Prior experience in restaurant, retail or hospitality preferred. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for food safety, inventory management, daily maintenance and cleanliness of establishment, managing crew, scheduling, training and quality of food provided.

