CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.



Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13779025

Title Street Equipment Operator II

Salary $13.96 - $15.72 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Criminal record will be checked. Drug test will be conducted. Responsible for maintenance, repair and construction of streets, drainage, alley operations and other related work. Valid Class A or B-Commercial Driver's License required.



Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13779088

Title Telecommunications Operator-Police Department

Salary $12.41 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. High school Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Must be able to type thirty (30) words per minute. Dispatch selection test will be required. Must obtain Telecommunication certification within one year of hire. Criminal record will be checked. Drug test will be conducted. Responsible for receiving, evaluating and dispatching calls for police, fire and calls for service in a timely manner, and performing notification and information gathering duties in support of personnel in the field. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.



Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 13877005

Title Building Inspector

Salary $17.00 - $20.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Must have a Plumber's license issued by the State Board of Plumbing Examiners and an Electrical Inspector's license issued by the International Code Council. Conducts inspections and field evaluations of residential and commercial buildings/structures to ensure compliance with all structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing codes and city ordinances.



Location Aransas, Texas

Job Number 13876398

Title Accountant

Salary $15.00 - $25.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or related field and three years of related experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience required. One (1) year in governmental accounting highly preferred. Work requires general knowledge in office procedures and ability to utilize Microsoft Office (Word, Excel) proficiently. Perform professional accounting, finance and audit related work to ensure the integrity of financial records.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13875342

Title Combination Welder

Salary $28.50 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for welding with stick and heliarc on carbon and stainless steel. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.



To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

