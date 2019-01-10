CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13843044

Title Journeyman Electrician

Salary $25.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior experience required. Must be licensed journeyman level electrician. Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance to relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems or electrical control systems.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13828657

Title Store Manager

Salary $16.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior experience and High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for all aspects of store operations in a wholesale/retail upholstery supply store. Basic math and measurement skills required. Typical duties include open and close the store, receiving and filling orders for merchandise including foam sheets, upholstery supplies, cut fabrics and vinyl as well as daily basic store operations. Must lift 75 pounds in frequently. Requires a lot of walking, standing, and bending regularly. Responsible for a sales accounting and store deposits.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13822500

Title HVAC Maintenance Technician

Salary $15.00 Hour

Qualifications High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Must have HVAC certification. Inspect vacated apartments and complete make-ready checklist. Diagnose and perform major, minor and routine maintenance in a timely manner. Maintain accurate records. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Rockport, Texas

Job Number 13834279

Title Activity Coordinator

Salary $14.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Must have strong computer skills and reliable transportation. Responsible for planning and promoting fun and engaging activities for patients and staff members. Developing and distributing calendars, flyers and notices. Give center tours. Purchase food and supplies for patient functions. Keep accurate records of patient’s attendance.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 13822974

Title Part Time Livestock Inspector

Salary $16.81 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications High school diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Must have general experience work in the livestock. Duties include tracing, inspection and/or treatment of animals for fever ticks, scabies, screwworm or other parasitic infestations. Conducting complex investigations of possible illegal movement or smuggling of livestock and other conditions. Position located in Beeville but will cover the Live Oak, Alice and Beeville areas. Driving record will be checked. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

