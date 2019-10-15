Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13856609

Title Journeyman Pipe Fitter

Salary $29.00 - $32.00 Hour

Qualifications Must have an active TWIC. Three (3) years prior experience required. Must pass physical and DISA Hair/Urine & Alcohol test. Assemble, lay out, install or maintain pipe systems, pipe supports, or related hydraulic or pneumatic equipment for industrial production or processing systems.

Location Beeville, Texas

Job Number 13841746

Title Librarian Assistant

Salary $37, 844 Yearly

Qualifications Bachelor’s Degree required. Must be State Board of Educators CHEA (Council for Higher Education Accreditation) Certified. Assistants help shelve and organize materials with all aspects of running a library. Loan library materials to patrons and collect returned materials. Sort and reshelf returned books, periodicals and other materials. Perform routine clerical task. May teach students in how to use and access library resources.

Location Ingleside, Texas

Job Number 13851451

Title Industrial Insulator

Salary $21.70 Hour (NCCER Plus $23.70 Hour) + Benefits

Qualifications Must pass pre-employment physical and hair follicle drug screen and have a current TWIC card. Insulation workers install various materials around equipment such as pipes and duct work or within ceilings, walls and floors of buildings.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 13857177

Title Information Technology Technician

Salary $15.72 - $19.63 Hour

Qualifications High school Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Some College preferred. Special knowledge. Skills in computer workstation setup with Windows OS and application software. Expertise in multiple computer hardware and software applications. Knowledge of network systems, desktop systems,laptops, handheld devices and other peripherals. Ability to install, maintain and repair computers and peripherals. Responsibilities and duties include equipment installation, repair and maintenance.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13821069

Title General Laborer

Salary $15.00 - $16.00 Hour

Qualifications Fasten signs on fences around base premises. Criminal background will be conducted; must have clean background.

