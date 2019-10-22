This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 13857192

Title Inventory Clerk

Salary $14.75 Hour

Qualifications A High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will assist in receiving, storing, issuing and delivering of equipment, tools, and supplies and maintaining inventory control. Must be able to lift and carry 45+ pounds on a daily basis. Clean driving record required. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13863477

Title Construction Foreman

Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will directly supervise and coordinate operations and oversee workers at numerous construction sites. Must have a keen awareness of materials expenses, permits and other regulations, as well as employee safety. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13864634

Title Rebar Production Worker

Salary $15.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will perform a variety of material handling operations and duties, and assist shearing, bending, receiving, shipping, warehousing and plant maintenance operations. Ability to use advance computers and understand how to input job parameters, which will require high math skills.

Location Bishop, Texas

Job Number 13851454

Title Scaffold Builder

Salary $18.00 - $23.00 Hour

Qualifications Four (4) years previous Experience required. Will build rough wooden structures and temporary frame shelters, according to sketches, blueprints, or oral instructions. May perform minor maintenance or cleaning activities of journeyman tools and equipment. Must be able to lift and carry materials weighing 50 to 100 pounds; climb up and down ladders, scaffolds, and other objects. Must pass pre-employment physical, drug screen and safety council. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 3121922

Title Warehouse Clerk/Forklift Operator

Salary $16.00 - $18.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will load/unload material from warehouse or storage facility. Inspect material for any damages and keep inventory counts. Will pull orders using purchase orders/requisitions, palletize and shrink wrap orders to ensure proper shipping. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

