CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 3616968

Title Physical Education Aide

Salary $14,661.00 - $23,293.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and an Associate's Degree required. Will provide instruction and coach students to develop their skills and ability to excel in assigned sport(s). Will contribute to the education program as a whole and growth of students involved in athletics. Valid Texas educational aide certificate required. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13850684

Title Cadet Corrections Officer

Salary $15.14 - $16.97 +Benefits

Qualifications A High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will observe and transport inmates. Enforce the rules and policies of the facility and insure that the safety and welfare of inmates and staff are safeguarded. This is a trainee position that involves required completion of academy and field training including closely supervised performance of corrections officer duties. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13851968

Title Pipefitter

Salary $20.00 - $26.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience required. Will interpret shop sketches identify material listed and fabricates pipe spools. May be required to climb ladders, scaffolds, structures, etc. above and below ground level. Must pass pre-employment on-site qualification test. Background check drug screening and physical evaluation will be conducted.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number 13853122

Title Speech Pathologist

Salary $54,457.00 - $75,978.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications One (1) year previous Experience and a Master's Degree required. Will plan and provide speech-language pathology services to students with speech, voice, or language disorders. Assess students and provide therapeutic intervention to eliminate/reduce problems that interfere with students' ability to derive full benefit from the educational program. Must have ability to hold and conduct ARD meetings and maintain appropriate paper work. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13848775

Title Food Service Representative-Deli

Salary $14.30 Hour

Qualifications A High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will prepare, package, and merchandise fresh product on a daily basis, while maintaining all department and food safety / sanitation standards. Will assist in technical areas as needed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

