Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 3074490

Title: Asphalt Paver Operator

Salary: $15.00 - $22.00 Hour

Qualifications: One (1) year prior Experience required. Will operate asphalt paving machine according to the specifications of the project. Will also maintain and clean the machine as needed. Must have prior experience in asphalt paving and full knowledge of operating paving machine. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 5368638

Title: Industrial Technician

Salary: $32.00 - $35.00 Hour

Qualifications: Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will work closely with architects, construction project managers, engineers, and technicians in the course of their work. Repair duties will require to understand and perform work on fuse boxes, circuit breakers and appliances. Valid Electrician License issued by TDLR required.

Location: Three Rivers, Texas

Job Number: 5369225

Title: Dental Assistant

Salary: $12.36 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and Two (2) years College, Technical or Vocational School required. Will prepare patient, sterilize or disinfect instruments, set up instrument trays, prepare materials, or assist dentist during dental procedures. Take and record medical and dental histories and vital signs of patients.

Location: Sinton, Texas

Job Number: 8606753

Title: CDL Driver – Class A

Salary: $16.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will drive vacuum truck. Must have a valid Medical Card and a clean driving record. Valid Class A –Commercial Driver's License with Tanker and HazMat Endorsements required.

Location: Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number: 3625928

Title: Tower Builder

Salary: $30.00 Hour

Qualifications: No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education

Development (GED) required. Will repair, install or maintain mobile or

stationary radio transmitting, broadcasting, and receiving equipment,

and two-way radio communications systems. May test and analyze

network coverage. Valid Class – C Standard Driver's License required.

