This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location: Alice, Texas

Job Number: 3620733

Title: Machine Operator

Salary: $12.00 Hour

Qualifications: Six (6) months prior Experience required. Will assist, set up, operate, or tend to more than one type of machine or tools. Will perform minor machine maintenance, such as oiling or cleaning machines, or adding coolant to machine reservoirs. Must pass drug screening. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location: Agua Dulce, Texas

Job Number: 5364630

Title: Ranch Hand

Salary: $39,000.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications: No prior Experience required. Will construct fences, work and care for cattle in a cow-calf operation, feeding cattle with a feed trailer, repairing water troughs and water lines, operate a closed cab tractor. Will perform general ranch maintenance, and other ranch tasks. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 8674711

Title: Latent Print Examiner

Salary: $18.86 - $30.91 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will conduct high quality biometric examinations related to criminal investigations. Operate both state and local automated fingerprint identification systems requiring detailed image analysis to the highest degree of accuracy and completeness. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Ingleside, Texas

Job Number: 3620698

Title: Scaffold Builder

Salary: $12.55 - $21.50 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform work involving the erection and dismantling of scaffolding, operation of heavy equipment, rigging equipment loads, and completion of various construction projects. Ability to climb and work in high places that may exceed 200 feet in height and also work in confined spaces.

Location: Falfurrias, Texas

Job Number: 7332442

Title: Correctional Officer Captain

Salary: $43,867.00 Year

Qualifications: Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will supervise staff and security activities and provide maximum facility coordination, inmate supervision and safety. Will review disciplinary matters concerning both staff and inmates. Knowledge of laws relating to corrections and applicable court orders required. Valid Class – C Standard Driver's License required.

