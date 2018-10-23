Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 3627483

Title: Revenue Counter

Salary: $12.69 - $19.66 Hour

Qualifications: High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will be responsible for processing fare box collections and preparing bank deposits. Ability to interact courteously and effectively with a diverse internal and external customer base. Background check and drug screening will be conducted.Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 7339819

Title: Mobile Mechanic

Salary: $22.00 - $24.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: No prior Experience required. Responsible for maintaining and repairing a fleet of vehicles, diagnosing vehicle mechanical issues, managing parts inventory, accurately charging parts and labor to work orders and performing all other maintenance duties as assigned. Hours of work will vary by assigned location.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 3627598

Title: Journeyman Lineman

Salary: $36.97 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Eight (8) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform electrical distribution line construction and maintenance work; rebuilding, improving and maintaining lines and equipment. Work will be performed on energized and non-energized lines. Valid Class A – Commercial Driver's License required.

Location: Sinton, Texas

Job Number: 8678638

Title: Structural Fitter

Salary: $18.00 Hour

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will fabricate, position, align, and fit parts of structural metal products according to specifications, using jacks, turnbuckles, wedges, drift pins, pry bars, and hammers. Will study engineering drawings and blueprints to determine material requirements and task sequences.

