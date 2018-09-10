Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location: Alice, Texas

Job Number: 7335295

Title: Water Plant Operator

Salary: $13.58 - $16.96 Hour

Qualifications: Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will operate and control electric motors, pumps, and valves to regulate flow and treat raw water into treating plant. Will work with various chemicals such as chlorine, ammonia and caustic to purify water. Valid Class C –

Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 3623706

Title: Environmental Quality Specialist

Salary: $17.97 - $29.45 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and an Associate's Degree required. Will evaluate monitoring stations and ensure that they are properly maintained and working. Provide back up to fire Hazmat team, to ensure drainage system is protected from spills, and investigate illicit connections and discharges. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License

required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 8677290

Title: Ophthalmic Assistant

Salary: $12.50 Hour

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. Act as scribe for physician and administer medication as directed. Will be traveling between

locations. Must be willing to obtain Ophthalmic Assistant Certification (COA).

Location: Portland, Texas

Job Number: 5367515

Title: Bus Mechanic

Salary: $15.88 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will perform minor mechanical repairs to ensure proper performance and safety of district vehicles.

Must be able to accept on-call responsibilities for trips and routes outside of normal duty hours. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Must pass bus driver safety training program. Valid Class B – Commercial with H & S Endorsements required.

Location: Gregory, Texas

Job Number: 5366393

Title: Insulator Helper

Salary: $16.50 - $17.00 Hour

Qualifications: Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist with fitting insulation around obstructions, and protective coverings. Apply, remove, and repair insulation on industrial equipment, pipes, and

ductwork. Must have experience working with cold cryogenic insulation. Valid Class – C Standard Driver's License required.

