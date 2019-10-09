CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13778937

Title Custodian

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience. Will keep many types of buildings/offices clean, orderly, and in good condition. Duties to include gather and empty trash, sweep, mop, or vacuum building floors. Will clean restrooms and stock them with supplies, also clean glass and walls. Must have own reliable transportation. Valid TWIC card required.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13783230

Title Youth Care Worker

Salary $13.50 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Responsible for providing direct care supervision and maintaining a safe and therapeutic environment for Unaccompanied Children (UC). Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Bilingual in English and Spanish preferred.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13803624

Title Staff Services Officer I

Salary $3,500.00 - $4,000.00 Month +Benefits

Qualifications Five (5) years prior Experience and a Bachelor’s Degree required. Will plan and coordinate several staff services functions such as human resources, accounting, budgeting, purchasing, training, and property management. Ability to coordinate multiple activities for internal staff and/or for external stakeholders, with variety of deadlines. Valid Texas Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.



Location Aransas Pass, Texas

Job Number 13798470

Title Truck Driver

Salary $18.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years previous Experience. Will Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck. Must be able to load and unload heavy equipment. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver’s License required.



Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13778966

Title Equipment Operator II-Sanitation

Salary $12.41 - $13.17 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Will operate sanitation vehicles, either residential, commercial, brush trucks, tractors and/or other equipment. Responsible for daily and minor maintenance on vehicles. Performs other duties as assigned. Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver’s License required.



To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

