CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.



Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 13823980

Title Trans-Load Helper

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications No prior Experience required. Refined fuels will be trans-loaded from truck to train or vice versa. Responsible for placing all control valves in the proper position to allow product to flow from railcar to the pipeline. Will be required to perform maintenance on gantries and other equipment. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13822427

Title Garage Service Technician

Salary $13.68 - $22.29 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will perform a variety of maintenance activities to ensure general maintenance, cleanliness, detailing and servicing of transportation vehicles/fleet. Will assist in the performance of state safety inspections as required by the Texas Department of Public Safety to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.



Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13822390

Title Bus Operator

Salary $3,500.00 - $4,000.00 Month +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will operate a bus over an established route adhering to predetermined schedule. Will interact courteously and effectively with the general public and adhere to tight time schedules under varying circumstances and conditions. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver's License required.



Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13802933

Title HVAC Installer

Salary $15.00 - $25.00 Hour

Qualifications One (1) year previous Experience required. Will install, service or repair heating and air conditioning systems in residential or commercial establishments. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.



Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13784855

Title Building Official

Salary $47,230.00 - $67,267.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will conduct inspections, and oversee all construction to include commercial, residential and institutional. Must have thorough knowledge of codes, laws and pertinent ordinance and regulations pertaining to the area of building and development. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.



To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

