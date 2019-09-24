This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location George West, Texas
Job Number 13830361
Title Vacuum Truck Driver
Salary $16.00 - $20.00 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years verifiable Class A CDL Experience required. Six months of vacuum truck experience is preferred. Driving record will be checked; no more than two moving violations in the previous three years. Employer will require a drug test and a road test. Transport product in the South Texas area. Valid Class A CDL with Tanker endorsement required; Hazardous Material endorsement code is a plus and recommended after hire.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 13822799
Title Apartment Maintenance Technician
Salary $12.00 Hour
Qualifications General apartment maintenance experience, knowledge of appliance repair, light carpentry, plumbing and electrical knowledge required. High school diploma or equivalent or trade school required. CAMT a plus. Must have a dependable vehicle to transport tools and equipment to jobsites. Perform general maintenance and repairs of various communities in a timely manner. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Alice, Texas
Job Number 13777467
Title Construction Worker
Salary $13.50 - $16.00 Hour
Qualifications Perform physical labor on highway construction sites, to include but not limited to flagging, digging, excavating, loading and unloading materials, and installing highway signs, traffic signals and lighting. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 13832953
Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic
Salary $22.00 Hour
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Must have own basic tools. Diagnose, adjust, repair or overhaul construction equipment such as loader, forklift and other construction related equipment. Valid Class C-Standards Driver’s License required.
Location San Diego, Texas
Job Number 13822974
Title Technician I
Salary $15.44 Hour
Qualifications Install insulation materials. Install locks, hinges, or related finish hardware. Install or replace glass in windows, skylights, or other structural surfaces. Must be able to read blueprints. Use building materials for routine building maintenance.
To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
