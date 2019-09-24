This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location George West, Texas

Job Number 13830361

Title Vacuum Truck Driver

Salary $16.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years verifiable Class A CDL Experience required. Six months of vacuum truck experience is preferred. Driving record will be checked; no more than two moving violations in the previous three years. Employer will require a drug test and a road test. Transport product in the South Texas area. Valid Class A CDL with Tanker endorsement required; Hazardous Material endorsement code is a plus and recommended after hire.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13822799

Title Apartment Maintenance Technician

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications General apartment maintenance experience, knowledge of appliance repair, light carpentry, plumbing and electrical knowledge required. High school diploma or equivalent or trade school required. CAMT a plus. Must have a dependable vehicle to transport tools and equipment to jobsites. Perform general maintenance and repairs of various communities in a timely manner. Valid Class C – Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Alice, Texas

Job Number 13777467

Title Construction Worker

Salary $13.50 - $16.00 Hour

Qualifications Perform physical labor on highway construction sites, to include but not limited to flagging, digging, excavating, loading and unloading materials, and installing highway signs, traffic signals and lighting. Valid Class C-Standard Driver’s License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13832953

Title Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Salary $22.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience required. Must have own basic tools. Diagnose, adjust, repair or overhaul construction equipment such as loader, forklift and other construction related equipment. Valid Class C-Standards Driver’s License required.

Location San Diego, Texas

Job Number 13822974

Title Technician I

Salary $15.44 Hour

Qualifications Install insulation materials. Install locks, hinges, or related finish hardware. Install or replace glass in windows, skylights, or other structural surfaces. Must be able to read blueprints. Use building materials for routine building maintenance.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

