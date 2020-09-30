Hot Jobs: Sept. 29, 2020

This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14205462

Title Registered Dental Assistant

Salary $12.00 - $16.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years college required in Dental Assistant. Must be registered dental assistant. Responsible for providing the patient quality care by performing variety of office, laboratory and patient care duties.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14192068

Title Rehabilitation Teacher

Salary $18.99 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years prior experience in case manager or case coordinator required. Bachelor's degree in social, behavioral or human services field required. Bilingual skills in English/Spanish required. Responsible for delivering of rehabilitative training and case management services for assigned caseloads. Class C –Texas standard driver's license required.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14202072

Title Vehicle Attendant/Customer Ambassador

Salary $12.00 Hour+ Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) months prior experience required. High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Ensure safe operation of the autonomous vehicle and intervene when needed. Greet passengers, answer questions about services and safety procedures, assist passengers on and off the bus.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13951641

Title Customer Service Representative

Salary $12.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications High school diploma or GED (General Educational Development) required. Must type at least 25 wpm. Criminal background will be checked. Provide customer service over the phone, email, and/or online-chat. Able to navigate on computer with multiple windows and screens.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 14203768

Title Director of Communications

Salary $87,495 - $143,370 Year + Benefits