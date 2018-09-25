Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location: Orange Grove, Texas

Job Number: 8671423

Title: Apprentice Electrician

Salary: $13.00 Hour

Qualifications: Four (4) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist electricians in measuring, cutting, and bending wire or conduit. Will examine electrical units for loose connections and broken insulation. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 3618992

Title: Auto Body Technician

Salary: $14.00 - $18.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: Five (5) years prior Experience required. Will review damage reports and plan work accordingly to remove, repair or replace panels and prep vehicles for painting. Must have knowledge of blending and buffing. Must have own basic tools. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 5361869

Title: Project Manager

Salary: $47,545.00 - $77,908.00 Year +Benefits

Qualifications: Three (3) years prior Experience and a Bachelor's Degree required. Will facilitate the permitting and inspection process for private businesses and developers. Prepare written materials and oral presentations for public hearings. Assist the Director with special project planning as needed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Beeville, Texas

Job Number: 6675204

Title: Plumber Assistant

Salary: $15.00 - $16.00 Hour

Qualifications: No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will assist in the assembly, installation and repair of plumbing, water flow and drainage systems. May be required to assist journeyman plumbers in basic electrical wiring. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location: Mathis, Texas

Job Number: 3618913

Title: Police Officer

Salary: $17.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: One (1) year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED) required. Will provide for public safety by maintaining order, responding to emergencies, protecting people and property, enforcing motor vehicle and criminal laws, and promoting good community relations. Monitor, note, report, and investigate suspicious persons and situations, safety hazards, and unusual or illegal activity in patrol area. Valid TCOLE License required. Valid Class – C Standard Driver's License required.

Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII