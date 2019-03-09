CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.



Location: Robstown, Texas

Job Number: 13790482

Title: Transportation Supervisor

Salary: $12.17 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications: Six (6) months prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will provide overall supervisory duties of the Transportation Officers assigned to the facility. Must have completed an approved training program resulting in a certification of satisfactory completion in Corrections, Law Enforcement, or Military. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License with Passenger Endorsement required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13790598

Title: Aquatics Area Supervisor

Salary: $15.52 - $19.87 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: Two (2) years prior Experience and an Associates Degree required. Will assist the program manager in the planning and administration of aquatics programming at city pools, as well as assist in the management of all pool facilities for the City Parks and Recreation department. Class C – Standard Driver's License required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13776485

Title: Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee

Salary: $15.18 - $19.71 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications: No prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will perform construction, maintenance work and manual labor tasks such as: loading material, digging ditches, hydraulic tamping, cutting brush and moving materials. Will assist Journey Line Worker with loading poles and transformers on trucks and trailers. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 5451592

Title: Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Salary: $15.00 - $25.00 Hour

Qualifications: Two (2) years previous Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will operate and inspect machines or equipment to diagnose defects. Will dismantle and reassemble equipment, using hoists and hand tools. Must have own tools. Must have diesel mechanic experience with a hydraulic and electrical background. Valid Class B – Commercial Driver's License required.



Location: Robstown, Texas

Job Number: 13790885

Title: Security Supervisor

Salary: $13.00 Hour

Qualifications: Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will direct the organization's security functions, including physical security and safety of employees, facilities, and assets. Will create or implement security standards, policies, and procedures. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.



