CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
Location Sinton, Texas
Job Number: 13949714
Title: Appraiser
Salary: $42,500 Year
Qualifications: Prior experience desired. Bachelor’s Degree required and preferred in business, financial or governmental related field. Must complete designated training courses, and obtain a RPA (real property administrator) certification within three years of hire. Perform field appraisal work and/or market analysis on assigned properties for tax jurisdictions served by the district. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
Location: Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number: 13949262
Title: Purchasing Agent
Salary:$44,892.72 Year
Qualifications: Three (3) years prior experience required. Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, public administration, or certification as a Certified Texas Contract Developer (CTCD) required. Experience certifications and education may be substituted for one another. Performs highly complex senior-level purchasing and procurement work. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
Location: Alice, Texas
Job Number: 13949298
Title: Utility Maintenance Operator
Salary: $ 14.76 Hour
Qualifications: One (1) prior year experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) preferred. Perform installation, repairs and repair of wastewater collection system. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.
Location: Bishop, Texas
Job Number: 13951208
Title: Lab Tech
Salary: $17.00 Hour
Qualifications: Two (2) prior year experience required. Collect samples, study and perform tests on body fluids, teeth, chemical compounds, biological specimens or other field science.
Location: Kingsville, Texas
Job Number: 13946431
Title: Construction Laborer
Salary: $15.00 Hour
Qualifications: General construction related to the modification of wind turbine foundations. Mostly drilling, placing rebar, forming and pouring concrete.
To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Suspect in custody as Corpus Christi police investigate shooting homicide on Meuly Street
- San Patricio County has two 'persons of interest' in homicide
- Mathis PD look for vehicle of interest in attempted murder case
- 'Our whole house shook' | Loud boom rattles homes across Southeast Texas, but what was it?