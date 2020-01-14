CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Location Sinton, Texas

Job Number: 13949714

Title: Appraiser

Salary: $42,500 Year

Qualifications: Prior experience desired. Bachelor’s Degree required and preferred in business, financial or governmental related field. Must complete designated training courses, and obtain a RPA (real property administrator) certification within three years of hire. Perform field appraisal work and/or market analysis on assigned properties for tax jurisdictions served by the district. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number: 13949262

Title: Purchasing Agent

Salary:$44,892.72 Year

Qualifications: Three (3) years prior experience required. Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, public administration, or certification as a Certified Texas Contract Developer (CTCD) required. Experience certifications and education may be substituted for one another. Performs highly complex senior-level purchasing and procurement work. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.



Location: Alice, Texas

Job Number: 13949298

Title: Utility Maintenance Operator

Salary: $ 14.76 Hour

Qualifications: One (1) prior year experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) preferred. Perform installation, repairs and repair of wastewater collection system. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

Location: Bishop, Texas

Job Number: 13951208

Title: Lab Tech

Salary: $17.00 Hour

Qualifications: Two (2) prior year experience required. Collect samples, study and perform tests on body fluids, teeth, chemical compounds, biological specimens or other field science.



Location: Kingsville, Texas

Job Number: 13946431

Title: Construction Laborer

Salary: $15.00 Hour

Qualifications: General construction related to the modification of wind turbine foundations. Mostly drilling, placing rebar, forming and pouring concrete.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com.

