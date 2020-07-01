Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13945757

Title Case Manager IV

Salary $20.26 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years Prior experience required. Bachelor's degree with a major in the social, behavioral, or human service field including but not limited to; psychology, social work, medicine, nursing, rehabilitation, counseling, sociology, human development, gerontology, educational psychology, and criminal justice. Bilingual in English/Spanish Preferred. Performs advanced and/or supervisory (senior-level) case management work. Provides service coordination to individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13944736

Title Lead Custodian

Salary $12.00 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years Prior experience and completion of eighth grade required. Must be able to successfully complete required training within a limited time of employment: may include CPR, First Aid, and SAMA Training. High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) and experience can substitute for one another. One year experience in a supervisory or lead-work capacity required. Provides training on routing custodial work to workers with disabilities.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13944751

Title Administrative Assistant II

Salary $ 13.06 Hour

Qualifications Two (2) years Prior experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Additional related work experience may substitute for the required education on a year for year basis, with a maximum substitution of two years. Skills in Word-processing and Excel required. Perform administrative clerical support and technical program assistance work.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13944590

Title Combo Welder

Salary $26.24 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years Prior experience required. High school or GED (General Education Development) required. Must pass welding test, drug test, physical and background will be conducted. Under supervision, constructs, modifies and repairs a wide variety of metal parts using oxyacetylene, arc or heliarc welding apparatus; assists in mechanical and structural repairs to equipment and facilities; and does related work as required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13941584

Title Highway Lighting & Traffic Signal Foreman

Salary $18.00 - $22.00 Hour

Qualifications At least five (5) years Prior experience in industry with at least one year of recent experience erecting highway signage / lighting and traffic signals required. At least two years in a lead role providing guidance and direction to less senior crew members. Guide a crew on various projects building traffic signals, highway and street lighting, infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) within Texas. Valid Class C-Texas Standard Driver’s License required.

