CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13893634

Title Supervisor – Grounds/Custodial

Salary $15.00 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will oversee and manage the day to day operations efficiently to ensure all work is performed in accordance with the contract. Must be able to work a flexible schedule including occasional weekends. Must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13897284

Title Herbicide Applicator

Salary $15.00 - $17.00 Hour +Benefits

Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will mix and apply pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides through sprays, dusts, soil incorporation, or chemical application on trees, shrubs, and lawns. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13894120

Title Medical Billing Specialist

Salary $12.00 - $15.00 Hour

Qualifications Nine (9) months prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will perform daily coding and insurance related duties, as well as ensure accurate billing is entered for services rendered. Knowledge of CPT Coding and ICD 10 required. Background check and drug screening will be conducted.

Location Corpus Christi, Texas

Job Number 13896610

Title Plumber

Salary $16.00 - $20.00 Hour

Qualifications Three (3) years previous Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will assemble, install, or repair pipes, fittings, or fixtures of heating, water, or drainage systems, according to specifications or plumbing codes. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

Location Kingsville, Texas

Job Number 13897321

Title Janitor/Custodian

Salary $14.20 Hour + Benefits

Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will operate a variety of floor care equipment for the purpose of stripping, waxing, and buffing. Must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.

To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.

