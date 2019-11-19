CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's Hot Jobs report is courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 13893634
Title Supervisor – Grounds/Custodial
Salary $15.00 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Three (3) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will oversee and manage the day to day operations efficiently to ensure all work is performed in accordance with the contract. Must be able to work a flexible schedule including occasional weekends. Must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 13897284
Title Herbicide Applicator
Salary $15.00 - $17.00 Hour +Benefits
Qualifications Two (2) years prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will mix and apply pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides through sprays, dusts, soil incorporation, or chemical application on trees, shrubs, and lawns. Will perform all job related duties as assigned or directed. Valid Class C-Standard Driver's License required.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 13894120
Title Medical Billing Specialist
Salary $12.00 - $15.00 Hour
Qualifications Nine (9) months prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will perform daily coding and insurance related duties, as well as ensure accurate billing is entered for services rendered. Knowledge of CPT Coding and ICD 10 required. Background check and drug screening will be conducted.
Location Corpus Christi, Texas
Job Number 13896610
Title Plumber
Salary $16.00 - $20.00 Hour
Qualifications Three (3) years previous Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will assemble, install, or repair pipes, fittings, or fixtures of heating, water, or drainage systems, according to specifications or plumbing codes. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
Location Kingsville, Texas
Job Number 13897321
Title Janitor/Custodian
Salary $14.20 Hour + Benefits
Qualifications Six (6) months prior Experience and a High School Diploma or GED (General Education Development) required. Will operate a variety of floor care equipment for the purpose of stripping, waxing, and buffing. Must be able to obtain and maintain security clearance. Background check and drug screening will be conducted. Valid Class C – Standard Driver's License required.
To learn more about these jobs and others, contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend at 1-888-860-JOBS (5627) or visit www.workintexas.com. Hot Jobs is a segment that is found every Tuesday, on 3News at 5 p.m.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: