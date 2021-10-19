More tax dollars set to go towards schools in the Coastal Bend, homeowners could be impacted

The homestead exemption proposal will ask voters in May whether they want to raise the school district property tax exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Legislators wrapped up the third special session by approving a new congressional map and signing off on a proposal that'll go before voters on whether to increase the homestead property tax exemption.

On top of that they also decided how to spend billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

State Senator Chuy Hinojosa gave a rundown of who in our area is going to get some of that money.

"For Texas A&M Corpus Christi we appropriated 24.9 million for an arts and media building that they requested that they needed," Hinojosa said.

Additionally, Hinojosa said that some of the funds were distributed to other community areas as well.

"We appropriated $3 million for the state aquarium, we appropriated another $3 million to the University of Texas Marine Science Institute,” Hinojosa said.

