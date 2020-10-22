Nearly 300 Aramark employees who work at AT&T Center will be laid off due to coronavirus

Aramark said in a WARN notice that the home of the Spurs told them that they do not anticipate business improving for "an undefined period of time."

SAN ANTONIO — Aramark on Thursday announced that they would lay off nearly 300 employees at the home of the San Antonio Spurs due to coronavirus.

"AT&T Center just informed us that it does not anticipate business improving in full for an undefined period of time and will only need our services in a limited capacity, if at all, during this time-period," the company said in a WARN notice, noting that most of their employees at the venue were impacted.

277 hourly employees have been laid off, as well as four salaried employees. Six salaried employees had their employment terminated.

"We anticipate an improvement in business conditions as soon as reasonably feasible depending on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and based upon our client’s business needs but do not yet know when that will occur," Aramark said.