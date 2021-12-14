New Amazon facility set to bring economic boom to the Coastal Bend

Judge Barbara Canales said that Amazon told the County that it's looking at getting packages to Corpus Christi customers faster than it's 2-day prime promise.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Development Commission came together virtually to discuss the topic of Amazon's "Last Mile Facility" being built by the airport.

Work crews are busy converting the old Baker Hughes Oilfield service operations center into Amazon's, "Last Mile Facility." The Nueces County Development Commission met with Amazon company officials in a virtual meeting to give county leaders the newest and latest information about the 140-thousand square foot package delivery facility.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales was eager to discuss the benefits that the facility will have for the local economy.

"It's going to be the largest last mile network of its kind," Canales said, "So, I think that's really great. They're going to start with 50 employees and then ramp up to 150, and the starting pay is $15.50 an hour."

Canales told 3News that Amazon also told the County that it's looking at getting packages to Corpus Christi customers faster than it's 2-day prime promise.

"We might have the opportunity for same-day delivery. That's kind of a big deal for a lot of us," Canales said.

While there aren't actually any Amazon employees currently on-site at the facility, sometime early next year the facility is supposed to be up and running.

Canales saying that once Amazon opens its facility, the county will then try and get the company to build a larger distribution center in the area like it has already done in San Antonio.

"We are going to let them move in and be happy about their presence," Canales said, "But get right to work in the concept of 'hey, we think we are ripe and primed for the distribution center.'"

Canales believes that the Corpus Christi area would be the perfect spot due to being the bridge between San Antonio and the border, especially after the I-69 corridor is completed. Canales adds that it also makes good sense for Amazon to want to be a bigger part of a growing and thriving area.

