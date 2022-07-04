Ranchers plan to bring citrus industry back to Falfurrias

In the first half of the 20th century, Falfurrias, Texas, was known as a huge agriculture area, producing the state's first citrus industry which began here in 1909.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's an effort underway in Falfurrias, Texas, to restart the citrus industry after freezes from the 1950's and 60's killed of those orchards.

The Farmers Exchange Co-op Association wants to see farmers and ranchers start planting limes, lemons or grapefruits once again.

More than 100 people showed up to the David Escobar Ranch in Falfurrias, all of them interested in the idea of the region once again becoming a huge citrus growing area. According to Larry Boykin, President of FECA, the first goal is to bring economic growth back to the area.

"Our farming is gone. Everything's gone," Boykin said. "So we are working on getting the economy of this area, from Hebbronville to Baffin Bay, being picked up, and we think this is one way to start."

Dr. Romulo Montilla is a professor at St. Mary's University in San Antonio. He has a ranch off Highway 285 in Brooks County and is looking to start planting a 40-acre lime orchard next year.

"It's not a crazy move because this area already did that 40, 50 or 60 years ago," Montilla said. "We have the same latitude as Florida, where there is a lot of production. So, I don't think it's a crazy investment. I think it's just very serious and a wise investment."

James Hearn with the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Citrus Center in Weslaco, Texas, was one of many citrus experts who came from the Valley to plant the seeds of ideas as to what it's going to take to once again turn Falfurrias into a force in the Texas citrus industry.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to bring jobs and economic development back to Brooks County and surrounding areas I might add," Hearn said. "And also an industry which can provide people with good paying jobs, and this is great. We will have people moving back in to Brooks County."

In the first half of the 20th century, Falfurrias was known as a huge agriculture area, producing the state's first citrus industry which began in 1909.

"What we're hoping to do today is form what we call a vertical integration," Hearn said. "They'll have everything from the nursery where they grow the trees, to the folks who harvest the trees, to the folks who scout for insects and who spray for those insects, to the marketing team that sells the produce right on down the line."

The co-op's plan is for Falfurrias area ranchers to plant 10,000 acres of citrus in 10 years -- a lofty goal but one that many of these people are ready to try as they look to turn Falfurrias into the new citrus capital of Texas.

