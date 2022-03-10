U.S. congressmen vote to pass government funding package to benefit south Texas communities

The funding will secure $19.4 million to help address pressing needs around south Texas communities.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — South Texas is expecting to receive a huge amount of money to help fund community projects across the area.

According to a press release, U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez voted to pass the Fiscal Year 2022 government funding package.

“I am proud to have supported legislation that directly impacts local projects that will make a difference in our communities,” Vela said. “I’ve seen firsthand the hard work that these community partners dedicate to the communities that they serve, and this federal funding will provide them the opportunity to continue their mission.”

Gonzales added that the funds will aid in building a higher quality of life for residents in the south Texas area.

“With this vote, we were able to deliver funding for vital projects that will have a direct impact on the lives of South Texans,” Gonzalez said. “I look forward to continue working with local leaders to raise the quality of life and direct additional federal funding to our region.”

Here is a list of the areas that will be impacted by the funding.

$1,000,000 for the Brownsville Emergency Operations Center.

$500,000 for Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Kingsville, TX for teacher preparation and bridge programs.

$700,000 for Jim Hogg County Street Lighting Community Improvement Project.

The funding package is set to help create jobs within the economy, support the vulnerable, and help small establishments.

The funding bill is set to be voted on by the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden later this week.

