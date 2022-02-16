Visit Corpus Christi hosts event to help bring more conventions to the Coastal Bend

Organizers say they made over a thousand calls for future events in the city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau has been working to try and bring more conventions and conferences to our city.

Organizers hosted a "call for the coast" phone blitz at the American Bank Center, essentially, a telethon with callers made up of volunteers manning a phone bank to reach out to convention prospects.

CEO of Visit Corpus Christi Brett Oetting said this was the second year they held the phone bank convention prospects for this year are already looking good.

"Going into the next 12 months, we actually have more conventions and double the attendance than we did in 2019, which is before the pandemic started," Oetting said. "So, from a meetings and conventions standpoint we're in great shape."

Oetting said the pandemic took a big toll on the tourism and convention industry as a whole and as a result the city only saw one convention come into town last year.

Richard Lomax, the president of Water Street restaurants, said the call blitz is vital to continue to help our area develop.

"Restaurants, as everyone knows is a thin margin business and they're very dependent on volume. It takes a lot to make them go and that's the big ones and the little ones alike, so you can't just survive on Fridays and Saturdays alone," Lomax said. "So, we can have a great tourism business, great weekenders than come down, but without that week-in-week-out business traveler from Houston, Dallas or San Antonio and really importantly the ones that sleep and spend the night and spend three or four nights for a convention are just what gets the restaurants over the hump.

Organizers and volunteers made over a thousand calls for future events in the city.

