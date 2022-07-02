Winter Texans continue to spend time in Rockport, bolster city's economy

Officials say there are now more RV parks than ever before in the Rockport area, and Winter Texans are a big reason for that.

Rockport officials are happy to see a huge influx of Winter Texans this tourist season.

Officials said so many people have been visiting the tourist town over the past few years that new RV parks have had to open to handle the visitors.

Some Winter Texans come to Rockport because of the great weather. They also like to check out a lot of historical sites like the 1880's train depot. Wildlife is another big draw. Some are lucky to spot the ever elusive whooping crane.

Sandy Jumper, Vice President of Marketing & Promotion at the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, said that when tourists visit the city they will have an abundance of activities to indulge in.

"There's a lot to do, not to mention the fishing, kayaking. You can just do a lot of the stuff, even if it's cold," Jumper said. "So it doesn't really matter to these people that it's winter to us and we are wearing jackets. They're coming from the north and they think they've hit sunny skies."

Whatever the reason, officials are happy that tourists are flocking to Rockport in droves. Winter Texans have sought out the Rockport area so much that there are now more RV parks than ever, such as the Cove Harbor Coach Resort off of I-35 South. It's one of the newest in town helping to keep up with the demand from everyone who wants to spend winter in the Coastal Bend.

Michelle Lewis is President of the Rockport Fulton RV Park Council. She owns several RV parks around the area and knows the economic impact of the thousands of Winter Texans who decide to stay here.

"We have about 72 RV parks here in our area," Lewis said. "That is up from 58 in 2021, so we are growing in numbers."

Officials don't have any statistics so far for the Winter Texan season, but all signs point to another big year for this very important part of the tourist season that is vital to the City's economy.

"They do a lot for a local economy down here," Lewis said. "They support our local businesses, our restaurants they just bring a blessed amount of business in the winter time."

