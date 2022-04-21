Hurricane Season: Get tax free emergency supplies this weekend in Texas

x
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season begins Wednesday, June 1, and now is the time to start preparing in case of an emergency.

The 2022 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.  

There are a few things that will not qualify for the tax exemption including plywood and chainsaws. You can find a full list of items that do and do not qualify below. 

Forecasters are predicting a more active than normal Hurricane Season due to a weak La Niña mid-season.

TROPICAL: The April ENSO forecast is out and it's showing a weak la niña into the middle of hurricane season. La niña...

Posted by Alan Holt on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

  • Less than $3000
    • Portable generators
  • Less than $300
    • Emergency ladders
    • Hurricane shutters
  • Less than $75
    • Axes
    • Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
    • Can openers - nonelectric
    • Carbon monoxide detectors
    • Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
    • Fire extinguishers
    • First aid kits
    • Fuel containers
    • Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
    • Hatchets
    • Ice products - reusable and artificial
    • Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
      • Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
    • Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
    • Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
    • Smoke detectors
    • Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

  • Medical masks and face masks
  • Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
  • Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
  • Toilet paper
  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
  • Camping stoves
  • Camping supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders
  • Stepladders
  • Tents
  • Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
  • Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Crazy stat from Ken Graham, director of the NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center: Since 2017, there have been more category 4/5 landfalls in the US than the time between 1963-2016.

Posted by Alan Holt on Thursday, April 7, 2022

For more information on the sales tax holiday, click here. 

