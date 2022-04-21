Hurricane Season: Get tax free emergency supplies this weekend in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season begins Wednesday, June 1, and now is the time to start preparing in case of an emergency.
This weekend in Texas, residents can get tax-free supplies on things like portable generators, hurricane shutters and batteries.
The 2022 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.
There are a few things that will not qualify for the tax exemption including plywood and chainsaws. You can find a full list of items that do and do not qualify below.
Forecasters are predicting a more active than normal Hurricane Season due to a weak La Niña mid-season.
These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
- Less than $3000
- Portable generators
- Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
- Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
For more information on the sales tax holiday, click here.