TEXAS, USA —

Gov. Abbott tweeted Thursday afternoon that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide an additional $177 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June.

"As we continue the process of safely and strategically opening Texas for business, we are committed to ensuring families across the state have access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott.

"This extension of emergency benefits will help Texans in need provide for their families while our state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Over 900,000 SNAP households should expect increased funds in their Lone Star Card by June 12. This emergency fund is in addition to the $414.7 million that was previously given to Texas SNAP users in April and May.

SNAP is a federal program that provides assistance to low-income families and persons in Texas. If you are in need of assistance and would like to apply for benefits, you can do so here.

