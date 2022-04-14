Home repair program aims to help low income property owners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homeowners may have an opportunity to receive assistance in repairing their properties through a grant program.
According to a social media post from the City of Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services will provide that assistance to qualified homeowners.
The Minor Home Repair Program aims to help low income homeowners receive the assistance they need to renovate their properties.
The program will only help homeowners with MINOR repairs. This includes roof, plumbing, electrical, heating, and minor structural repairs. Additionally, residents must be 62 years or older, or disabled to qualify, and must have resided in the home for a year before applying.
For more information regarding the program and its qualifications, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Nueces County chief medical examiner arrested
- Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride
- Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.