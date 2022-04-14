Home repair program aims to help low income property owners

The Minor Home Repair Program aims to help low income homeowners receive the assistance they need to renovate their properties.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homeowners may have an opportunity to receive assistance in repairing their properties through a grant program.

According to a social media post from the City of Corpus Christi, the Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services will provide that assistance to qualified homeowners.

The Minor Home Repair Program aims to help low income homeowners receive the assistance they need to renovate their properties.

The program will only help homeowners with MINOR repairs. This includes roof, plumbing, electrical, heating, and minor structural repairs. Additionally, residents must be 62 years or older, or disabled to qualify, and must have resided in the home for a year before applying.

