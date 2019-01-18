HOUSTON — A Houston resident claimed a big $12.5 million jackpot for the Jan. 12 drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, so the winner will receive $8,550,384.24.

He or she has asked to remain anonymous, however.

Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 8-11-22-24-30-49.

The ticket was purchased at Everyday, located at 3301 Pinemont Drive.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Saturday. The jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated $5.25 million