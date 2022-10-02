Ingleside ISD Superintendent provides update on new, upcoming campus improvements

Ingleside Independent School District Superintendent, Troy Mircovich, said that a new technical center is set to be up and running by the next school year.

INGLESIDE, Texas — San Patricio County is in the midst of growth and opportunities and area school districts are feeling the impacts.

Last year, voters in Ingleside put their trust in the school district when they promised that a $28.8 million bond would bring improvements and updates to the district.

This year, residents were assured that their bond dollars were hard at work.

Superintendent Troy Mircovich said that a new technical center is set to be up and running by the next school year. He adds that the center will provide much needed space and resources to its future students.

"We've moved up our sixth grade students into seventh and eighth grade, so it'll become a middle school," Mircovich said. "We currently have just been a seventh and eighth grade campus, and so that will start in May."

The junior high-turned-middle school project will be underway in three months with the renovations to the elementary moving up next on the agenda, despite a hiccup in building costs.

"Inflation is happening," Mircovich said, "and then just being able to pinch that dollar and do what's best for kids, but functional for kids."

According to Mircovich, the goal remains the same with or without challenges.

"We just want to make sure our taxpayers know that what they voted for, they get nothing extra nothing changes," Mircovich said. "We will make sure that they know what their bond dollars at work."

