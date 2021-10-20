Kleberg County set to raise hourly jailer wage to attract potential workers

Six positions currently remain open in Kleberg County. In an effort to fill those vacancies the county has raised starting pay for jailers to 14-50 an hour.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Kleberg County are hoping a few folks might want to start a new career in law enforcement with them, and one of the incentives is a higher starting pay.

Like many jails across the state, Kleberg County has a shortage of manpower.

Currently, 6 positions are open, so in an effort to fill those vacancies the county has raised starting pay for jailers to 14-50 an hour.

Assistant Chief Jail Administrator for Kleberg County, Marcus Ramirez said he wants potential applicants to know the rewarding career that awaits them.

“If I have jailers who are interested in moving on and climbing that ladder then I give them that opportunity,'' Ramirez said. “I will send them to the Academy and get them certified as a peace officer."

Ramirez said the county is willing to send two jailers to the Del Mar Police Academy each year, and graduates could end up working in the patrol division.

