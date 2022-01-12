Here's how much marijuana tax money Colorado collected in 2021

DENVER — Colorado set a new record in 2021 for marijuana tax and fee revenue collected in a single year.
The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said Colorado collected over $423 million in revenue from marijuana sales in 2021 compared to the previous record of over $387 million in 2020.
Additionally, Colorado has surpassed $2 billion in tax and fee revenue and $12 billion in marijuana sales to date since retail marijuana sales began in 2014.
> Above video: As environmental impacts become clearer, cannabis growers in Colorado look for sustainable solutions.
On Tuesday, CDOR released November 2021 monthly marijuana sales figures and December 2021 marijuana tax and fee revenue figures. CDOR said final 2021 marijuana sales figures will be released in February 2022.
Marijuana Tax and Fee Revenue
- January to December 2021 Calendar Year Total: $423,486,053
- December 2021: $30,609,563
- To Date Total (since February 2014): $2,018,933,005
Marijuana Sales
- January to November 2021 Calendar Year Total: $2,060,952,959
- November 2021: $158,462,549
- To Date Total (since January 2014): $12,039,747,032
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.