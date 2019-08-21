CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City not only has to mow grass at a vacant home, but they also must make sure that the property is safe for nearby residents, and that includes watching out for falling debris and overgrown tree limbs.

On average, that amounts to $100,000 a year for city crews to cut the grass at vacant homes, and another $100,000 for demolition of condemned vacant homes.

The Mayor citing as example a vacant home on Glazebrook, where the owner had died 10 years ago, and the city was still doing lawn maintenance.

"We're still out there messing with it. You drive by today, it looks like a dump. The rest of the neighborhood looks pretty nice," McComb said. "It's amazing to me the neighbors aren't down here with their torches. If it were my neighborhood, I would be."

Corpus Christi Police Department Assistant Chief David Blackmon, who helps oversee the Department's code enforcement division, said they have been able to speed up the process a little to get rid of some of the city's vacant or abandoned homes.

"We have to locate the property owner and oftentimes that proves challenging," Blackmon said. "If the owner is deceased and they didn't leave an adequate will, then there's a lot of people we have to try to locate to notify them and make sure that we have done our due diligence to contact these property owners."

Blackmon told the mayor the home that was vacant for 10 years has finally been processed and will be sold in an upcoming tax sale.

If you own property you need to demolish, you may qualify for grant money. Just contact code enforcement at 361-826-3046

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: