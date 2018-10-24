The billion-dollar dream is over for a lot of people, except for one lucky person who purchased a ticket in South Carolina.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Someone in San Antonio is also cashing in, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 802 San Pedro Ave., near San Antonio College.

In Texas, 12 people won $30,000 Tuesday night, with another 18 people bringing home $10,000.

The main jackpot was initially listed as $1.6 billion, what would've been the highest lottery ever. But Mega Millions officials said Wednesday the jackpot was several million dollars less. It was unclear what caused the discrepancy.

The drawing for the Powerball is Wednesday night. That jackpot is worth $620 million, which is certainly no small chunk of change.

