Mobility plan could make it easier to walk, golf cart around Padre Island

The City of Corpus Christi was presented with a plan to better connect residential parts of the Island with business and retail zones.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi held a meeting ahead of Tuesday's regularly schedule council meeting to discuss a mobility plan to help residents and visitors get around Padre Island.

Director of Planning Daniel McGinn brought the mobility plan in front of council Tuesday morning. The plan aims to create more pathways on the Island for residents to get around.

'We updated the area development plan for North Padre and Mustang Island," McGinn said, "and the infrastructure to and ability to walk, bike, and golf cart in the Island community was a high priority for them."

According to McGinn, they will first conduct a study to identify pathways that would connect residential neighborhoods to commercial and retail areas, as well as the east and west sides of the Island.

"Park Road 22 is a real barrier," McGinn said. "You know it functions as a highway. It doesn't have any bike or sidewalk infrastructure to help get around. This would hopefully lead to some design that would improve that."

Angry Marlin Owner Ricky Dickles is one of many business owners who are in full support of the mobility plan.

"It's great we already have fairly good access here, but to open it up for other businesses on the Island would be an excellent idea," Dickles said.

However, the City will first have to get funding for the mobility plan approved.

"Today was just to move that forward, and the TIRZ would be one way to fund that project," McGinn said. "That was the start of that discussion with the TIRZ board to see if that is something they would like to consider."

McGinn is referring to a Tax Incremental Reimbursement Zone in which taxes accrued in a specific area are invested right back into that area for improvements and other initiatives to boost the local economy.

3News will keep you updated as more information about this project becomes available.

