In need of assistance with past due residence payments? There may be grant money available for you

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Certain Nueces County homeowners may be eligible for sizable grant money. The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund is offering up to $25,000 in grant money to help pay past due property taxes, and up to $40,000 for past due mortgage payments.
To apply for the grant you must have a household income of $79,900 or less, have fallen behind on payments to your residence, and prove qualified financial hardship after Jan. 2021.
Applications are currently being accepted online at texashomeownersassistance.com.
