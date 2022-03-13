In need of assistance with past due residence payments? There may be grant money available for you

Certain homeowners may be eligible for grant money to help pay for past due property taxes, or mortgage payments. We have the info here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Certain Nueces County homeowners may be eligible for sizable grant money. The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund is offering up to $25,000 in grant money to help pay past due property taxes, and up to $40,000 for past due mortgage payments.

To apply for the grant you must have a household income of $79,900 or less, have fallen behind on payments to your residence, and prove qualified financial hardship after Jan. 2021.

Applications are currently being accepted online at texashomeownersassistance.com.

